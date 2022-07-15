👋 Hi, it's Justin! This weekend's Pitchfork Music Festival features huge bands like The National, Japanese Breakfast, Mitski and The Roots.

Heading to the festival? Here are a few local acts to check out:

Jeff Parker & the New Breed: Parker is an experimental jazz mainstay from his days in legendary local band Tortoise. Even though he now lives in L.A., the multi-instrumentalist has contributed so much to Chicago's music scene.

He kicks off the Saturday festivities at 1pm on the Green Stage.

Kaina: The singer-songwriter, part of our amazing indie-music scene, has come into her own with "It Was a Home." The album was produced by Sen Morimoto and features a collaboration with Sleater-Kinney.

Kaina plays Sunday at 2:30pm on the Green Stage.

Noname: The spoken-word/hip-hop artist may have the most ironic name in music. She's been on everyone's radar since her 2016 debut mixtape "Telefone," guested on Chance the Rapper's "Finish Line/Drown" and performed on "SNL."

She performs Sunday at 5:15pm on the Red Stage.

If you go: Check out what you can and can't bring into the park.