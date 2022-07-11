Taste of Chicago gets mixed reviews

This weekend's Taste of Chicago left a bad taste in some mouths.

Angry Taste-goers reported long lines and limited options for the post-pandemic reopening of the city's marquee food event.

What they're saying: "We waited almost two hours to get in," JazziRelle tweeted. "Then once we got in, everywhere had at least a 30- to 45-minute line to get food."

Context: The 2022 Taste took place over one weekend, a stark contrast to years past. Organizers also shrunk its physical footprint, moving the festival from Jackson south to Balbo.

Yes, but: It's hard to blame them for longer security lines and reduced options.

A surge in downtown violence led the festival to employ metal detectors and enforce pat-downs.

Despite incentives, restaurant staffing shortages reduced the number of vendors to about 30 from the usual 50 or so, organizers told Block Club.

And Taste went ticketless, which means people had to pay with cash or credit, slowing transactions down.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: How long would you wait in line for a Bud Light and a turkey leg? Long lines are a byproduct of the call for safety downtown.