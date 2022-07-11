Taste of Chicago gets mixed reviews
This weekend's Taste of Chicago left a bad taste in some mouths.
- Angry Taste-goers reported long lines and limited options for the post-pandemic reopening of the city's marquee food event.
What they're saying: "We waited almost two hours to get in," JazziRelle tweeted. "Then once we got in, everywhere had at least a 30- to 45-minute line to get food."
Context: The 2022 Taste took place over one weekend, a stark contrast to years past. Organizers also shrunk its physical footprint, moving the festival from Jackson south to Balbo.
Yes, but: It's hard to blame them for longer security lines and reduced options.
- A surge in downtown violence led the festival to employ metal detectors and enforce pat-downs.
- Despite incentives, restaurant staffing shortages reduced the number of vendors to about 30 from the usual 50 or so, organizers told Block Club.
- And Taste went ticketless, which means people had to pay with cash or credit, slowing transactions down.
💭 Justin's thought bubble: How long would you wait in line for a Bud Light and a turkey leg? Long lines are a byproduct of the call for safety downtown.
- Unfortunately, in 2022, we can't have it both ways.
