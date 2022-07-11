Jollof rice from Badou Senegalese Cuisine

Several West African countries make jollof rice, but the Senegalese are quick to note that jollof comes from the Wolof language and empire that ruled parts of Senegal and Gambia until 1549.

That history drove us to try the bright orange pilaf made distinctively with broken jasmine rice at Badou Senegalese Cuisine in Rogers Park.

Details: When served with yassa fish, Badou calls the combo Thiebou Djen and bills it as the Senegalese national dish ($15.99). We bill it as delicious.

We also loved the restaurant's yassa chicken and sweet plantains, as well as its hauntingly delicious lamb dish made with Dijon mustard ($15.99).

Don't forget to cool off with a refreshing bissap hibiscus drink ($3.99).