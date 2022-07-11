Catching up on Chicago sports

👋 Hi, it's Justin! There is so much going on in Chicago sports right now. Let's go around the horn and give you the news you can use.

The Sky

The good: Our successful WNBA team hosted the 2022 All-Star weekend. The highlight? Veteran Allie Quigley won another 3-point contest to break a tie and become the only WNBA or NBA player to win four 3-point contests.

The bad: Nothing. The Sky start the second half of the season with the best record in the league.

The Blackhawks

The good: We drafted 11 rookies last week.

The bad: The Blackhawks traded away stars Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach, confirming the rebuild is on. Could veterans Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews be next? Both are in the final year of their contract.

The Bears

The good: It's almost training camp time.

The bad: Fans flocked to the Bears site for training camp tickets Friday, only to be told later via email that their ticket orders were canceled.

The Bears say the site was allowing tickets to be purchased for events that were already sold out and are giving special access and priority to those affected.

The White Sox

The good: Tim Anderson was named the starting shortstop for the AL All-Star team. He becomes the first White Sox shortstop to start since 1970. That player? Luis Aparicio.

The bad: Carlos Rodon threw a complete game on Saturday, striking out 12 for the San Francisco Giants. Last offseason, the Sox didn't even offer the restricted free agent a qualifying offer.

The Cubs

The good: Willson Contreras was voted in as the starting catcher for the NL All-Star team and told reporters, "I would love nothing more than to play for the Chicago Cubs the rest of my life.'

The bad: The trade deadline is Aug. 2.