What politicians are saying after Highland Park shooting
Officials weighed in on the Highland Park tragedy yesterday with pointed statements about gun policy and mental health.
- Within hours, the shooting became the latest fodder for the ongoing political debates on gun rights and the causes of gun violence.
President Joe Biden: "Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker: "There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community."
State Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP candidate for governor: "We hope we can all come together in prayer and action to address rampant crime and mental health issues to ensure these horrific tragedies don’t happen again."
Yes, but: Before releasing that statement, Bailey led a group prayer on Facebook Live from the canceled Skokie parade.
- "The shooter is still at large, so let's pray for justice to prevail and then let's move on and let's celebrate the independence of this nation."
- Bailey later released another statement apologizing.
Other statements from Illinois lawmakers:
- U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (Twitter): "This is the world the NRA, the @GOP and SCOTUS have created. We don't have to live like this. But they all have blood on their hands for making this our July 4th reality."
- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (Twitter): "To face senseless gun violence while out celebrating Independence Day is nothing short of horrific. The nation's prayers are with Highland Park today."
- U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Twitter): "Absolutely terrifying. Families from all over seek out this time-honored tradition on Fourth of July — and today, many found themselves running for their lives. Every community deserves to be safe from senseless gun violence."
What's next: After Pritzker called for a special session of the Illinois General Assembly to address reproductive rights, the Democrat-controlled chambers could also take up gun control measures, though no announcement has been made in that direction.
