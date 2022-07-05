What politicians are saying after Highland Park shooting

Officials weighed in on the Highland Park tragedy yesterday with pointed statements about gun policy and mental health.

Within hours, the shooting became the latest fodder for the ongoing political debates on gun rights and the causes of gun violence.

President Joe Biden: "Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker: "There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community."

State Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP candidate for governor: "We hope we can all come together in prayer and action to address rampant crime and mental health issues to ensure these horrific tragedies don’t happen again."

Yes, but: Before releasing that statement, Bailey led a group prayer on Facebook Live from the canceled Skokie parade.

"The shooter is still at large, so let's pray for justice to prevail and then let's move on and let's celebrate the independence of this nation."

Bailey later released another statement apologizing.

Other statements from Illinois lawmakers:

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (Twitter): "This is the world the NRA, the @GOP and SCOTUS have created. We don't have to live like this. But they all have blood on their hands for making this our July 4th reality."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (Twitter): "To face senseless gun violence while out celebrating Independence Day is nothing short of horrific. The nation's prayers are with Highland Park today."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Twitter): "Absolutely terrifying. Families from all over seek out this time-honored tradition on Fourth of July — and today, many found themselves running for their lives. Every community deserves to be safe from senseless gun violence."

What's next: After Pritzker called for a special session of the Illinois General Assembly to address reproductive rights, the Democrat-controlled chambers could also take up gun control measures, though no announcement has been made in that direction.