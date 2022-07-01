17 mins ago - Things to Do

Private pools to rent near Chicago

Sami Sparber
backyard pond oasis
Oasis swimming hole. Photo courtesy of Swimply

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.

  • So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

  • The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.

Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with:

1. Heated indoor pool

Relax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.

Location: Prospect Heights.

Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 1o.

indoor pool
Photo courtesy of Swimply
2. Oasis swimming hole

Splash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.

Location: Chicago.

Cost: $60 per hour.

Number of guests: Up to five.

a rocky man-made pond
Photo courtesy of Swimply
avatar

