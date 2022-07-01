Private pools to rent near Chicago
Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.
- So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.
How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.
- The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.
Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with:
1. Heated indoor pool
Relax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.
Location: Prospect Heights.
Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 1o.
2. Oasis swimming hole
Splash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.
Location: Chicago.
Cost: $60 per hour.
Number of guests: Up to five.
