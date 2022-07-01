Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.

So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.

How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.

Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with:

Relax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.

Location: Prospect Heights.

Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).

Number of guests: Up to 1o.

Photo courtesy of Swimply

Splash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.

Location: Chicago.

Cost: $60 per hour.

Number of guests: Up to five.