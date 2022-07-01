New play tests your (Catholic) school learning

Nearly 30 years ago, Vicki Quade co-wrote "Late Night Catechism," an interactive show where the audience plays the classroom, led by a nun on stage.

Proceeds initially benefited retirement funds for nuns who, at the time, didn't get Social Security.

What's happening: Quade launches her latest play in that vein, "Are You Smarter Than Your 8th Grade Nun?" tonight.

The inspiration: "I'm always looking at ways to connect people with their religious upbringings," Quade tells Axios.

"During the pandemic months, I've watched a lot of game shows. It was an easy leap to think I could create one based on the teachings you might have learned in an eighth-grade Catholic school."

Between the lines: While testing questions on friends, Quade was "surprised at how few remember the third president of the United States. I mean, even with the success of 'Hamilton,' people still forget it was Thomas Jefferson!"

Her hopes: "To make people laugh, as always," she says. "But with this show, maybe they'll take away some trivia questions to stump their own friends."

If you go: The play runs weekends at the Greenhouse Theater through Oct. 1.