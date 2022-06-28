Local guide to the best salads in Chicago

We recently argued over our favorite salads.

Monica chose the goi ga at Cafe Hoang in Uptown.

Justin went with elote salad from a Farmer's Fridge vending machine.

As always, you tossed us your own great picks:

Nancy M.: "Neither vegan nor especially healthy, but Malnati's salad is my guilty pleasure, even without pizza (a double treat). Romaine, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese and an addictive sweet dressing. Yummy!"

Halle M.: "The chickpea salad (not vegan, especially when I add griddled chicken) at Little Goat Diner is the absolute best."

Beth M.: "My vote can be found at Roots Handmade Pizza. I usually go with the build-your-own option because they offer many interesting ingredients, such as curry cauliflower and toasted cashews (I was sad to see biscuit pieces dropped from the list)."

Tom H.: "Big fan of the salads at the Firehouse Grill up here in Evanston. Recommend the chopped salad, which has about 20 things on it."

💭 Monica's thought bubble: My favorite salad experience is singing and dancing to '70s tunes while collecting my pile of veggies at the R.J. Grunts salad bar.