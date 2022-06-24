Trump could shake up Illinois politics this weekend

Former President Trump is in Illinois this weekend to stump for downstate congressional candidates.

But all eyes are actually on his choice for governor.

Why it matters: Downstate state Sen. Darren Bailey is seeking Trump's endorsement to help defeat Ken Griffin-backed opponent Richard Irvin in the GOP primary.

Between the lines: Trump's endorsement means a lot for most conservative Republicans across the country.

But Illinois Republicans have skewed moderate in the last few years, including elected officials like Rep. Adam Kinzinger, former Sen. Mark Kirk and former Gov. Bruce Rauner.

State of play: Bailey has surged ahead of Irvin in recent polls, but that still hasn't swayed Trump to jump in.

That could mean he isn't sure that Bailey, even with a primary victory, could beat Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker in November.

Yes, but: Bailey will be at Saturday's rally in downstate Mendon, a signal an endorsement could happen.

The intrigue: Trump is expected to speak in support of Rep. Mary Miller, a first-term conservative who was redistricted into a primary matchup against conservative Rep. Rodney Davis.

Davis was denied Trump's endorsement despite co-chairing the former president's state reelection campaign in 2020.

Davis still uses photos of Trump in mailers and on his website.

Flashback: Miller notoriously said at a rally before the Jan. 6 insurrection, "Hitler was right on one thing…"

What's next: The primary is Tuesday.