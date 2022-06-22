If tourism officials wanted to get people talking about their new slogan, "When You Go You Know," they have succeeded brilliantly.

The intrigue: Most of the response — at least on our social media — is focused on what seems like a bathroom joke, with the yellow-tinted "GO" hovering above Lake Michigan.

What they're saying: "With the campaign, we are illustrating the emotional and transformative impact our city can have on visitors," the CEO of Choose Chicago told the Tribune.

As for the urine implication, a spokesperson said it was not intentional but that tourism officials have seen the jokes. "We appreciate everyone's good humor ... there's a reason why Chicago has such a great comedy scene."

Of note: The city recently announced some seriously good tourism news.

We hosted 30.7 million visitors in 2021, an 86% increase over 2020.

Tourism-related employment returned to 60% of pre-pandemic levels, generating $1.3 billion in 2021 tax revenue.

Local hotel tax revenue reached $127.2 million, a 163% increase over 2020, and the average occupancy rate was 43%, a 63% increase.

Quick takes: Here's what our social media followers have to say about the new slogan: