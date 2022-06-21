To celebrate Monica's birthday, we threw down our favorite spots for cakes last week.

Monica chose the light, fruity, whipped-cream delights from Chinese Chiu Quon Bakery in Chinatown and Uptown.

Justin celebrated the dense buttercream tortes from Sweet Mandy B's in Lincoln Park.

Our readers recommended their own favorites:

Amy R.: "Jennivee's Bakery. This Filipino bakery in Lakeview has a gorgeous 'purple velvet' cake made with ube, a purple yam. The hummingbird cake (banana, pineapple, caramel, nuts) is insanely good."

Purple velvet ube cake from Jennivee's Bakery. Photo courtesy of Jennivee's Bakery

Robert W.: "As a double chocolate cake lover, I like Bent Fork Bakery in Highwood. Also, surprisingly, Jewel's cake is amazing."

Keith R.: "My family's been getting caramel and red velvet birthday cakes (and cupcakes) from Brown Sugar Bakery in Grand Crossing ever since I was a kid. It's still a staple for us!"

Liz B agrees, saying: "Worth the drive from the North Side for caramel cake and coconut cake!"

Liz S.: "Orland Bakery in Orland Park! We've been getting our cakes there for about 50 years!"

Paula M.: "The best cake I have ever tasted is the Princess Cake from Lost Larson on Clark. Covered in light-green marzipan, with a layer of whipped cream, then two light sponge-cake layers separated by raspberry jam. Unbelievable."

Alicia B.: "Weber's Bakery in Garfield Heights. So delicious and a price performer."

Bill L.: "Roeser's in Humboldt Park, and you must try the Jeannine at Taste of Heaven bakery in Andersonville. Fabulous!"

Colleen M.: "For a great place to get cakes, try House of Cakes in Edison Park."

Bill M.: "My former office used to do monthly birthday celebrations with cake from Bittersweet Bakery in Lakeview. They're one of the few bakeries around town where you can get a good German chocolate."

Carlos B.: "Pie, Pie My Darling makes incredible vegan cakes, but order early because supply is limited and she sells out quick! Also … don’t sleep on Whole Foods for something on short notice."

Jeff F.: "Go to Sweet Temptations Bake Shop in Evanston."

Kathleen M.: "Can we travel back in time and order the chocolate ganache cake from Swedish Bakery? Hands-down the GOAT."