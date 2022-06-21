Some Illinois Republicans are responding to the death threat against fellow GOP member Adam Kinzinger and his family.

Why it matters: The Illinois GOP candidates speaking out against the threat of violence are risking losing the support of former President Trump just days before the primary.

Driving the news: U.S. Rep Kinzinger posted on Sunday that his family received a death threat because he's on the Jan. 6 select committee.

Context: Kinzinger has been censured by both the national and local Republican parties for working with the panel and voting to impeach Trump. He is not seeking reelection.

What they're saying: "We can disagree on issues, but we will never condone threats of violence," a spokesperson for GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey tells Axios. "It's unacceptable and needs to stop."

Republican Rep. Rodney Davis has also faced death threats, and he was practicing on the Virginia baseball diamond in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on Republicans.

"Threats of violence against anyone are unacceptable and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Davis tells Axios. "No member of Congress or their family should ever have to face such threats."

Yes, but: Axios didn't hear back from Davis' primary opponent, Rep. Mary Miller. She was recently endorsed by Trump.

The Illinois Republican Party also did not respond.

The intrigue: The death threat to Kinzinger's family comes as the Jan. 6 select committee continues to make its case that the former president conspired to incite violence at the Capitol.

What's next: Trump heads to Illinois this weekend to stump for Miller at the downstate Adams County Fairgrounds.