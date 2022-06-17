Best Day Ever: Puja Mohindra
Netflix is renewing "The Lincoln Lawyer" for a second season, which is great news for Chicago actor Puja Mohindra.
- She plays Sonia Patel on the show.
What she's saying: "I got the audition on a Thursday evening, taped it Friday afternoon," Mohindra tells Axios.
- "A week later, I was shooting with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in Los Angeles. I think my story is an example that you don't need to live in LA or New York to work in TV and film."
The latest: Mohindra, who grew up in the western suburbs, was just named one of the top 20 Indian actresses to watch in Hollywood.
- "To be working in TV and film as the daughter of immigrants is the best kind of unexpected surprise and a testament to the American Dream," she says.
We asked the Oak Park resident to give us her best day ever in town:
🍵 Breakfast: "Matcha green tea at Mulata Kitchen + Coffee in Oak Park and a breakfast burrito at Courageous Bakery & Cafe in Oak Park."
🧘♀️ Morning activity: "Wake up, meditate, journal and listen to a YouTube talk that begins the day with good vibes and positive energy. I like to listen to my guru and spiritual mentor, Dada J.P. Vaswani. Then, hit the gym, steam room, sauna and hot tub with my dad at Lifetime Fitness. I want a lifetime membership to the one in River North!"
😋 Lunch: "Vegan gyros at Chicago Diner in Lakeview."
🌲 Afternoon activity: "Nature walk in Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook with my family or through Thatcher Woods in River Forest."
🥬 Dinner: "Kale My Name in Albany Park. Vegan Nachos for dinner and cheesecake for dessert. But everything on their menu is amazing and delicious!"
🕺🏽 Evening activity: "Ecstatic Dance with Roman Borochin. He usually hosts at Sat Nam Yoga or The Lab Yoga in West Loop."
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.