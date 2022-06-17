Best Day Ever: Puja Mohindra

Netflix is renewing "The Lincoln Lawyer" for a second season, which is great news for Chicago actor Puja Mohindra.

She plays Sonia Patel on the show.

What she's saying: "I got the audition on a Thursday evening, taped it Friday afternoon," Mohindra tells Axios.

"A week later, I was shooting with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in Los Angeles. I think my story is an example that you don't need to live in LA or New York to work in TV and film."

The latest: Mohindra, who grew up in the western suburbs, was just named one of the top 20 Indian actresses to watch in Hollywood.

"To be working in TV and film as the daughter of immigrants is the best kind of unexpected surprise and a testament to the American Dream," she says.

We asked the Oak Park resident to give us her best day ever in town:

🍵 Breakfast: "Matcha green tea at Mulata Kitchen + Coffee in Oak Park and a breakfast burrito at Courageous Bakery & Cafe in Oak Park."

🧘‍♀️ Morning activity: "Wake up, meditate, journal and listen to a YouTube talk that begins the day with good vibes and positive energy. I like to listen to my guru and spiritual mentor, Dada J.P. Vaswani. Then, hit the gym, steam room, sauna and hot tub with my dad at Lifetime Fitness. I want a lifetime membership to the one in River North!"

😋 Lunch: "Vegan gyros at Chicago Diner in Lakeview."

🌲 Afternoon activity: "Nature walk in Fullersburg Woods in Oak Brook with my family or through Thatcher Woods in River Forest."

🥬 Dinner: "Kale My Name in Albany Park. Vegan Nachos for dinner and cheesecake for dessert. But everything on their menu is amazing and delicious!"

🕺🏽 Evening activity: "Ecstatic Dance with Roman Borochin. He usually hosts at Sat Nam Yoga or The Lab Yoga in West Loop."