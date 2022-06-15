Guide to the best Italian ice in Chicago

Today is a perfect day to hit up your favorite Italian ice spot. Monica stands by Annette's Italian Ice in Lincoln Park, while Justin is hanging all summer at Mario's Italian Lemonade in Little Italy.

You served up a cool batch of your own in return:

Mario G.: "Freddy's Pizza in Cicero is the best in the city/'burbs by far. All-natural fruit flavors, an amazing chocolate version and you can channel your inner kid by following one of those with the best Roman-style pizza outside of Rome."

Vicki L. agrees: "Freddy’s in Cicero is the best! We drive from Naperville to enjoy it!"

Liz F.: "My favorite order is a half-pint of half-cantaloupe/half-watermelon, and my sister swears by their chocolate Italian ice."

Jeff D.: "Gina’s Italian Ice on Roosevelt Road in Berwyn has been our summer go-to for 18 years. The horchata ice is a new favorite."

Sarah C., Becky R. and Brian P. also love the flavors at Gina's.

Marcella G.: "We love Mikos Italian Ice on California Avenue!"

Connie C.: "Mario's is the best all around for Italian ice with an excellent variety of flavors. However, the best-tasting pure-lemon Italian ice is at Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood Park. So fresh and creamy with chunks of frozen, tart lemon pieces. Sweet, tangy and refreshing."

Pietro T. agrees: "Johnnie's Beef's dry, hot and sweet peppers and a large ice, no top. The end."