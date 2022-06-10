12 hours ago - Things to Do

Market Watch: Mercado de Colores

Monica Eng
Market tent
Entrance to Manuel Perez Park where Mercado de Colores happens every Saturday. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The market: The three-year-old Mercado de Colores, held on Saturdays in Little Village from 11am to 3pm.

The vibe: Super friendly, positive and convivial.

The produce: For now, mainly greens and herbs from Dulce Morales' Cedillo's Fresh Produce farm in Englewood.

Peanuts
Pickled peanuts with Tajin and Valentina hot sauce. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The food: Free tamales from a local church, plus two things we've never seen before at a farmers market:

  • A Botanas Ketusita booth selling just pickled food, including pig skin, chicken feet, quail eggs, cactus pads and peanuts ($6), which we devoured on our way home.
  • Chill and Go selling artisanal salsas accented with sesame seeds, peanuts and even cranberries ($10). They also make chicharrones de chile featuring crispy nubbins of deep-fried serrano peppers.
Folkloric dancers
Dancers last Saturday at Mercado de Colores in Little Village. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The entertainment: Rotating cultural presentations, which included delightful folkloric dancing last Saturday.

If you go: Don't rely on the market's Millard Avenue address listed online. Go to Manuel Pérez Memorial Plaza at 4345 W. 26th St.

