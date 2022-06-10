Axios wishes a happy 175th birthday to the Chicago Tribune, a paper we read, cite and rely on to help inform our own reporting every day.

The paper is marking the milestone with special reports, including reporter Rick Kogan's terrific look back at the paper's former eccentric leader, Col. Robert McCormick.

Ronald Reagan en route back to Los Angeles after losing his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 1976 with the glaring headline of the final outcome. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Archives

💭 Monica's thought bubble: As a working-class kid whose first jobs were at the Daily News and the Sun-Times, I grew up hating the Tribune. But after 16 years in the Trib newsroom, I saw that the city needs all types of voices — and still does.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I never worked for the Trib, but I did work out of the Trib Tower and snapped this photo from McCormick's old office back in 2018.