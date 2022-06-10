12 hours ago - News
Chicago Tribune celebrates 175th birthday
Axios wishes a happy 175th birthday to the Chicago Tribune, a paper we read, cite and rely on to help inform our own reporting every day.
- The paper is marking the milestone with special reports, including reporter Rick Kogan's terrific look back at the paper's former eccentric leader, Col. Robert McCormick.
💭 Monica's thought bubble: As a working-class kid whose first jobs were at the Daily News and the Sun-Times, I grew up hating the Tribune. But after 16 years in the Trib newsroom, I saw that the city needs all types of voices — and still does.
💭 Justin's thought bubble: I never worked for the Trib, but I did work out of the Trib Tower and snapped this photo from McCormick's old office back in 2018.
