Chicago Tribune celebrates 175th birthday

Justin Kaufmann
Old time newspaper ad
Illustration showing a man and a woman buying Chicago Tribune newspapers from three young newsboys. Undated illustration/Bettmann Archives

Axios wishes a happy 175th birthday to the Chicago Tribune, a paper we read, cite and rely on to help inform our own reporting every day.

  • The paper is marking the milestone with special reports, including reporter Rick Kogan's terrific look back at the paper's former eccentric leader, Col. Robert McCormick.
Guy on plane reading a paper
Ronald Reagan en route back to Los Angeles after losing his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 1976 with the glaring headline of the final outcome. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Archives

💭 Monica's thought bubble: As a working-class kid whose first jobs were at the Daily News and the Sun-Times, I grew up hating the Tribune. But after 16 years in the Trib newsroom, I saw that the city needs all types of voices — and still does.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I never worked for the Trib, but I did work out of the Trib Tower and snapped this photo from McCormick's old office back in 2018.

builidings
Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios
