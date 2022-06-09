👋 Hi, Justin here. Several music and street festivals return this weekend after pandemic postponements.

The intrigue: There's no way to hit up all of them … or is there?

Here's a plan to hit (almost) all of this weekend's festivals and properly showcase summer in the Chi.

Saturday

Lupe Fiasco is headlining the Hyde Park Summer Fest this weekend. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

Morning: The Old Town Art Fair.

The 72nd edition is located in the Old Town Triangle Historic District.

Mid-morning: Vegandale Festival in Grant Park.

The celebration of vegan culture features local vendors like Can't Believe It's Not Meat.

Lunchtime: Chi-Soul Fest at Navy Pier.

Bring lawn chairs and listen to local DJs, including WGCI's Leon Rogers.

Early afternoon: The Taste of Chicago pop-up in Austin.

At 2:40pm, 86-year-old Mary Lane performs with her band.

Or check out the 43rd Puerto Rican People's Day Parade, which starts at 2pm along West Division Street.

Fiestas Patronales offers great music and so many tasty jibaritos.

Late afternoon: The Hyde Park Summer Fest on the Midway Plaisance.

Hip-hop star Lupe Fiasco headlines this pricey event.

Evening: The Andersonville Midsommarfest.

Chicago Soul Spectacular tops the bill in the fest's 56th year.

Sunday

A child holds a Puerto Rican flag during the Puerto Rican People's Day Parade in Humboldt Park in 2019. Photo: Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Morning: The Greater Chicago Jewish Festival in Skokie.

Enjoy family fun, plus The Maxwell Street Klezmer Band.

Afternoon: The annual A Day in the Country festival for great local music.

Highlight: Any time Lawrence Peters plays.

Late afternoon: The Ravenswood on Tap Craft Beer Fest.

The burgeoning brewery district is located along the Ravenswood corridor.

Evening: The free Chicago Blues Festival on the Pritzker Pavilion lawn.

Headliner: The Kinsey Report and Eric Gales.

Justin's pro-tip: Hydrate, wear comfortable shoes and don't use dumpsters as dining tables.

Editor's note: This story was corrected to state the 43rd Puerto Rican People's Day Parade is on Saturday, not Sunday.