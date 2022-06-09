7 hours ago - Things to Do

How to hit all the festivals this weekend

Justin Kaufmann
Guy playing guitar
Vasti Jackson performs among a cheering audience at the Chicago Blues Festival in 2012. Photo: James Fraher/Redferns

👋 Hi, Justin here. Several music and street festivals return this weekend after pandemic postponements.

The intrigue: There's no way to hit up all of them … or is there?

  • Here's a plan to hit (almost) all of this weekend's festivals and properly showcase summer in the Chi.
Saturday
deejay spinning
Lupe Fiasco is headlining the Hyde Park Summer Fest this weekend. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

Morning: The Old Town Art Fair.

  • The 72nd edition is located in the Old Town Triangle Historic District.

Mid-morning: Vegandale Festival in Grant Park.

Lunchtime: Chi-Soul Fest at Navy Pier.

  • Bring lawn chairs and listen to local DJs, including WGCI's Leon Rogers.

Early afternoon: The Taste of Chicago pop-up in Austin.

Late afternoon: The Hyde Park Summer Fest on the Midway Plaisance.

Evening: The Andersonville Midsommarfest.

Sunday
Kid in car with Puerto Rican flag
A child holds a Puerto Rican flag during the Puerto Rican People's Day Parade in Humboldt Park in 2019. Photo: Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Morning: The Greater Chicago Jewish Festival in Skokie.

Afternoon: The annual A Day in the Country festival for great local music.

Late afternoon: The Ravenswood on Tap Craft Beer Fest.

  • The burgeoning brewery district is located along the Ravenswood corridor.

Evening: The free Chicago Blues Festival on the Pritzker Pavilion lawn.

  • Headliner: The Kinsey Report and Eric Gales.

Justin's pro-tip: Hydrate, wear comfortable shoes and don't use dumpsters as dining tables.

Editor's note: This story was corrected to state the 43rd Puerto Rican People's Day Parade is on Saturday, not Sunday.

avatar

Chicagopostcard

