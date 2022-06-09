How to hit all the festivals this weekend
👋 Hi, Justin here. Several music and street festivals return this weekend after pandemic postponements.
The intrigue: There's no way to hit up all of them … or is there?
- Here's a plan to hit (almost) all of this weekend's festivals and properly showcase summer in the Chi.
Saturday
Morning: The Old Town Art Fair.
- The 72nd edition is located in the Old Town Triangle Historic District.
Mid-morning: Vegandale Festival in Grant Park.
- The celebration of vegan culture features local vendors like Can't Believe It's Not Meat.
Lunchtime: Chi-Soul Fest at Navy Pier.
- Bring lawn chairs and listen to local DJs, including WGCI's Leon Rogers.
Early afternoon: The Taste of Chicago pop-up in Austin.
- At 2:40pm, 86-year-old Mary Lane performs with her band.
- Or check out the 43rd Puerto Rican People's Day Parade, which starts at 2pm along West Division Street.
- Fiestas Patronales offers great music and so many tasty jibaritos.
Late afternoon: The Hyde Park Summer Fest on the Midway Plaisance.
- Hip-hop star Lupe Fiasco headlines this pricey event.
Evening: The Andersonville Midsommarfest.
- Chicago Soul Spectacular tops the bill in the fest's 56th year.
Sunday
Morning: The Greater Chicago Jewish Festival in Skokie.
- Enjoy family fun, plus The Maxwell Street Klezmer Band.
Afternoon: The annual A Day in the Country festival for great local music.
- Highlight: Any time Lawrence Peters plays.
Late afternoon: The Ravenswood on Tap Craft Beer Fest.
- The burgeoning brewery district is located along the Ravenswood corridor.
Evening: The free Chicago Blues Festival on the Pritzker Pavilion lawn.
- Headliner: The Kinsey Report and Eric Gales.
Justin's pro-tip: Hydrate, wear comfortable shoes and don't use dumpsters as dining tables.
Editor's note: This story was corrected to state the 43rd Puerto Rican People's Day Parade is on Saturday, not Sunday.
