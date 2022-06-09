7 biggest events in Chicago in 2022

Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are the top seven events happening in Chicago starting this spring.

What: Get your appetite ready for this showcase of about 30 to 40 eateries, food trucks and concerts each day in three different neighborhoods in June.

A smaller version of the event will be held in Grant Park over three days in July.

Details: The main events occur on June 11, June 18 and June 25. Locations to be announced.

C0st: Free admission.

What: The Chicago Pride Parade falls on the last weekend in June, paying tribute to the Stonewall Riots, which began the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

The parade follows the Chicago Pride Fest the weekend prior, which features concerts, exhibitors, food and drinks.

Details: The parade marches through the Northalsted neighborhood starting at noon on Sunday, June 26. Pride in the Park will be held in Grant Park on June 25 and 26.

C0st: There is no fee to watch the parade.

Chicago Pride Parade 2017. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

What: More than 170 bands from across the globe perform on nine stages.

The festival also includes food and drink from all over the city, giveaways and interactive experiences for attendees.

Details: Grant Park from July 28–31.

C0st: Tickets for the festival are sold here. One-day general admission starts at $125.

Lollapalooza 2021. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

What: Since its inception in 1929, "The Bud" has become the largest African American parade in the U.S.

The purpose is to unify African Americans in Chicago with music, dance, food and fun.

Details: The parade runs down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, through the historic Bronzeville neighborhood, into Washington Park. The date of the 2022 parade has not been announced but it usually occurs in August.

C0st: Free to attend.

The 88th Annual Bud Billiken Parade in 2017. Photo by Timothy Hiatt/WireImage

What: This three-day multi-genre music festival includes carnival rides, local food vendors, sideshow performers and more.

Details: Sept. 16–18 at Douglas Park.

C0st: Check the website for ticket information. One-day general admission starts around $100.

What: Music lovers can indulge in this citywide celebration of acts from all over the world featuring 60-plus artists from 25 countries at 20 venues.

Details: Sept. 30–Oct. 30 at multiple locations.

C0st: Admission to the concerts is free.

What: Get into the holiday spirit at this German-style outdoor holiday market with local food, German beer and wine, live entertainment and gifts.

Details: The dates and locations for 2022 haven’t been announced yet, but the market usually runs from mid-November until Christmas Eve.

C0st: Free to enter the market.