Chicagoans need to make more money to buy a home

Chicagoans have to earn 18.2% more than they did a year ago to afford our region's median-value home.

The big picture: The income needed to afford a home has soared nationally as limited inventory and strong demand have steadily driven sale prices higher.

Plus, rising mortgage rates have made home loans more expensive.

Why it matters: Chicago incomes are not increasing at that pace, further constricting entry into the housing market for many people.

By the numbers: In March 2021, you had to earn at least $48,556 to afford the median home for sale in the Chicago metro area, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin.

This March, you needed to make $57,400.

For a median-priced home of $310,000, a monthly mortgage with 5% down jumped from $1,214 to $1,435, per Redfin.

Of note: A monthly mortgage payment is considered affordable if homebuyers spend no more than 30% of their income on housing.

Meanwhile, wages in our metro area grew less than 4% over the same period, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The median household income here is $74,621, according to newly released census data for 2016–2020.

Yes, but: Even with recent shifts, Chicago housing prices have remained relatively affordable compared to other U.S. cities, according to an analysis by real estate tech company OJO Labs.

Across the U.S., buyers need 34% more income to afford a home, Redfin found.