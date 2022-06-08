12 hours ago - Things to Do

312 RiverRun path offers easy riding

Monica Eng
Bike path
People enjoy the 312 RiverRun on a recent spring day. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

More than a dozen readers correctly answered our recent "Where's Monica?" by identifying that she was on the 312 RiverRun.

  • Opened last August, the stretch links parks and river paths from Belmont to Montrose. It required $18 million in work on the Irving Park bridge and $13 million on the Riverview Bridge.
  • Now you can ride easily from Metropolitan Brewing near Belmont, past Lane Tech on Addison, by the McFetridge rink near Irving Park and up to Lutz Cafe & Pastry Shop on Montrose.

Fun fact: Named after the old amusement park, Riverview Bridge is also called "The Hot Doug" by some.

  • That name recognizes the legendary encased meat emporium that operated nearby (RIP).

👏 Congratulations to Abby L. and Harry H., whose names we picked from a bike helmet for Axios swag to be picked up at our next event.

Biker on trail
Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
