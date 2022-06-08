More than a dozen readers correctly answered our recent "Where's Monica?" by identifying that she was on the 312 RiverRun.

Opened last August, the stretch links parks and river paths from Belmont to Montrose. It required $18 million in work on the Irving Park bridge and $13 million on the Riverview Bridge.

Now you can ride easily from Metropolitan Brewing near Belmont, past Lane Tech on Addison, by the McFetridge rink near Irving Park and up to Lutz Cafe & Pastry Shop on Montrose.

Fun fact: Named after the old amusement park, Riverview Bridge is also called "The Hot Doug" by some.

That name recognizes the legendary encased meat emporium that operated nearby (RIP).

