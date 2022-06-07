12 hours ago - Food and Drink

Local guide to the best burgers in Chicago

Monica Eng
Burger from Big Jones. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

In celebration of grilling season and the new "Bob's Burgers Movie," we're serving up a Food Fight on our favorite local hamburgers.

🍔 Monica's pick: The Big Jones Burger uses house ground beef from Fischer Farms, tomatoes from Mighty Vine, Bibb lettuce from Gotham Greens, Duke's mayo, housemade bread-and-butter pickles, and sliced shallots on a soft brioche bun ($20).

  • I know this beloved Andersonville eatery is famous for its Southern food and delectable fried chicken, but the Big Jones Burger is also tasty, juicy and thoughtfully sourced.

🍔 Justin's pick: Come at me with your Au Cheval cheeseburger and tempt me with Top-Notch, but I'm going with a newcomer to the scene: Rêve Burger.

  • Born out of the pandemic by chef Curtis Duffy and the team at Ever, the Rêve burger features two beef patties, American cheese, pickles and Rêve sauce on a brioche bun.
  • It also comes with a lot of BBQ-seasoned fries.
  • The burger's expensive at $16.95, but what isn't these days.

Of course, our readers gave us way more to think about:

Richard L.: "We’ve tried just about every burger on the North Shore and the agreement among our family and friends is Fred’s Garage in Winnetka."

  • "Two patties cooked perfectly (every time) with all the accouterments and a special sauce. Why? It melts in your mouth!"

Terri K.: "I'm going to tie in the inflation story with my choice for best burger. Redhot Ranch's double cheeseburger with (awesome, fresh-cut) fries for $6.77."

  • Peter B. agrees: "Don't sleep on Redhot Ranch."

Bill H.: "I wanted to give a special shoutout to the Owen & Engine burger. It's a beautiful British pub-style burger. The burger/beer/whiskey-shot deal and then an IMAX movie at the Regal City theater across the street was one of my absolute favorite things to do in the city in pre-COVID times."

Mario G.: "The Loyalist burger is outrageously good and would be on my 'last meal' list next to Rêve Burger's chicken sandwich and Wazwan's spicy fries."

  • Brian P. agrees: "The Loyalist original cheeseburger and Au Cheval are two of my favorites."
Smashburger
The Region burger features special pink sauce, relish and a patty smashed on the griddle until it has crisp, lacy edges. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Claire P.: "The burger at The Region in Roscoe Village and the smash burger at the Loyalist are both far better than Au Cheval!"

David D.: "Best burger is a rare one: Vie in Western Springs does burger night twice per year — the day before Thanksgiving and the day before Christmas Eve."

Connie B.: "Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn makes outstanding hamburgers — always fresh and flavorful. The absolute best of the many burger offerings is their patty melt — unbelievably delicious!"

Ranman V.: "Moody's Pub on North Broadway in Edgewater. Been going since the early '70s."

David B.: "Best burger is in Evanston at Bat 17. If you’re gluten-free, Bat 17 has the best gluten-free buns, sourced locally."

Greg W.: "My personal favorite burger joint is Edzo's in Evanston. Runner-up would be Nick's Drive In on Harlem Avenue."

Stephen B.: "My current top burgers are The Region, The StopAlong, Mott Street and Armitage Alehouse."

