In celebration of grilling season and the new "Bob's Burgers Movie," we're serving up a Food Fight on our favorite local hamburgers.

🍔 Monica's pick: The Big Jones Burger uses house ground beef from Fischer Farms, tomatoes from Mighty Vine, Bibb lettuce from Gotham Greens, Duke's mayo, housemade bread-and-butter pickles, and sliced shallots on a soft brioche bun ($20).

I know this beloved Andersonville eatery is famous for its Southern food and delectable fried chicken, but the Big Jones Burger is also tasty, juicy and thoughtfully sourced.

🍔 Justin's pick: Come at me with your Au Cheval cheeseburger and tempt me with Top-Notch, but I'm going with a newcomer to the scene: Rêve Burger.

Born out of the pandemic by chef Curtis Duffy and the team at Ever, the Rêve burger features two beef patties, American cheese, pickles and Rêve sauce on a brioche bun.

It also comes with a lot of BBQ-seasoned fries.

The burger's expensive at $16.95, but what isn't these days.

Of course, our readers gave us way more to think about:

Richard L.: "We’ve tried just about every burger on the North Shore and the agreement among our family and friends is Fred’s Garage in Winnetka."

"Two patties cooked perfectly (every time) with all the accouterments and a special sauce. Why? It melts in your mouth!"

Terri K.: "I'm going to tie in the inflation story with my choice for best burger. Redhot Ranch's double cheeseburger with (awesome, fresh-cut) fries for $6.77."

Peter B. agrees: "Don't sleep on Redhot Ranch."

Bill H.: "I wanted to give a special shoutout to the Owen & Engine burger. It's a beautiful British pub-style burger. The burger/beer/whiskey-shot deal and then an IMAX movie at the Regal City theater across the street was one of my absolute favorite things to do in the city in pre-COVID times."

Mario G.: "The Loyalist burger is outrageously good and would be on my 'last meal' list next to Rêve Burger's chicken sandwich and Wazwan's spicy fries."

Brian P. agrees: "The Loyalist original cheeseburger and Au Cheval are two of my favorites."

The Region burger features special pink sauce, relish and a patty smashed on the griddle until it has crisp, lacy edges. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Claire P.: "The burger at The Region in Roscoe Village and the smash burger at the Loyalist are both far better than Au Cheval!"

David D.: "Best burger is a rare one: Vie in Western Springs does burger night twice per year — the day before Thanksgiving and the day before Christmas Eve."

Connie B.: "Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn makes outstanding hamburgers — always fresh and flavorful. The absolute best of the many burger offerings is their patty melt — unbelievably delicious!"

Ranman V.: "Moody's Pub on North Broadway in Edgewater. Been going since the early '70s."

David B.: "Best burger is in Evanston at Bat 17. If you’re gluten-free, Bat 17 has the best gluten-free buns, sourced locally."

Greg W.: "My personal favorite burger joint is Edzo's in Evanston. Runner-up would be Nick's Drive In on Harlem Avenue."

Stephen B.: "My current top burgers are The Region, The StopAlong, Mott Street and Armitage Alehouse."