Jun 6, 2022

What's wrong with the Chicago White Sox?

Justin Kaufmann
Baseball players with their hats off during anthem
Sox manager Tony La Russa at Guaranteed Rate Field. Photo: Ron Vesely/Getty Images

At the beginning of the season, pundits pegged the White Sox to run away with the American League Central title and contend for a championship.

  • But even with back-to-back wins in Tampa, the Sox languish in third place, five games back in the division. What has gone wrong?

Injuries: The 2022 White Sox are snakebitten. Several players have suffered injuries since spring training, including ace Lance Lynn and star Eloy Jimenez.

  • Tim Anderson is still on the shelf and Luis Robert, Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada have all been out.

Coaching: Tony La Russa was a controversial choice to manage a young team with a lot of swagger.

  • In his second year, La Russa and his constant lineup changes, bullpen mismanagement and low energy have fans wondering if bringing him back was the right idea.

Roster: During the offseason, general manager Rick Hahn chose to bolster the bullpen, which was supposed to be a strength. It hasn't been.

The big picture: None of this means the Sox can't turn it around. But the clock is ticking.

