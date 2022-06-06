At the beginning of the season, pundits pegged the White Sox to run away with the American League Central title and contend for a championship.

But even with back-to-back wins in Tampa, the Sox languish in third place, five games back in the division. What has gone wrong?

Injuries: The 2022 White Sox are snakebitten. Several players have suffered injuries since spring training, including ace Lance Lynn and star Eloy Jimenez.

Tim Anderson is still on the shelf and Luis Robert, Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada have all been out.

Coaching: Tony La Russa was a controversial choice to manage a young team with a lot of swagger.

In his second year, La Russa and his constant lineup changes, bullpen mismanagement and low energy have fans wondering if bringing him back was the right idea.

Roster: During the offseason, general manager Rick Hahn chose to bolster the bullpen, which was supposed to be a strength. It hasn't been.

Hahn's free-agent signees haven't made much of a contribution.

No clutch: The Sox are just 4-for-37 with the bases loaded this year.

The big picture: None of this means the Sox can't turn it around. But the clock is ticking.