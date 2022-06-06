What's wrong with the Chicago White Sox?
At the beginning of the season, pundits pegged the White Sox to run away with the American League Central title and contend for a championship.
- But even with back-to-back wins in Tampa, the Sox languish in third place, five games back in the division. What has gone wrong?
Injuries: The 2022 White Sox are snakebitten. Several players have suffered injuries since spring training, including ace Lance Lynn and star Eloy Jimenez.
- Tim Anderson is still on the shelf and Luis Robert, Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada have all been out.
Coaching: Tony La Russa was a controversial choice to manage a young team with a lot of swagger.
- In his second year, La Russa and his constant lineup changes, bullpen mismanagement and low energy have fans wondering if bringing him back was the right idea.
Roster: During the offseason, general manager Rick Hahn chose to bolster the bullpen, which was supposed to be a strength. It hasn't been.
- Hahn's free-agent signees haven't made much of a contribution.
- No clutch: The Sox are just 4-for-37 with the bases loaded this year.
The big picture: None of this means the Sox can't turn it around. But the clock is ticking.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.