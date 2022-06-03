The market: Located on Logan Boulevard between Milwaukee Avenue and Whipple Street, the Sunday Logan Square Farmers Market attracts a young, artsy crowd that radiates a hip but neighborly feel.

Get smart: It can also feel a bit cramped in spots, especially if, like us, you forget to follow the directional arrows.

We got four bundles of rhubarb for $15 at Logan Square Farmers Market. Darn inflation. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The vendors: Sustainable meat producers, tofu makers, chai blenders, and farmers selling spring plants and produce.

Two types of empanadas from Logan Square Farmers Market. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Prepared food: Fresh artisan breads, Dutch pancakes (poffertjes), breakfast sandwiches, grass-fed burgers and empanadas from at least four different stands.

Our favorite was the muffin-shaped Baskethouse empanada ($7) filled with vegan BBQ jackfruit. The gluten-free Papole empanolis ($6) were also tasty.

Before you go: The market has strict masking rules before 10am and asks that only high-risk individuals visit before then.