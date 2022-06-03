Market watch: Logan Square Farmers Market
The market: Located on Logan Boulevard between Milwaukee Avenue and Whipple Street, the Sunday Logan Square Farmers Market attracts a young, artsy crowd that radiates a hip but neighborly feel.
Get smart: It can also feel a bit cramped in spots, especially if, like us, you forget to follow the directional arrows.
The vendors: Sustainable meat producers, tofu makers, chai blenders, and farmers selling spring plants and produce.
Prepared food: Fresh artisan breads, Dutch pancakes (poffertjes), breakfast sandwiches, grass-fed burgers and empanadas from at least four different stands.
- Our favorite was the muffin-shaped Baskethouse empanada ($7) filled with vegan BBQ jackfruit. The gluten-free Papole empanolis ($6) were also tasty.
Before you go: The market has strict masking rules before 10am and asks that only high-risk individuals visit before then.
- "Respect the priority shopping hour for those at high risk of COVID-19," the website reads.
