The broad optimism that Americans felt about the economy in the spring of 2021 — optimism that even a global pandemic couldn't squelch — has finally been undone by inflation, Axios' Felix Salmon reports.

Why it matters: The sharp rise in food and energy prices over the past year has had a particularly harsh effect on the finances of suburban and rural Americans.

Driving the news: Since last year, McKinsey and Ipsos have conducted a massive survey of Americans every six months that asks about their perceptions of the state of the economy. This time around, sentiment has fallen sharply.

By the numbers: Americans now have a negative outlook on the economy, as the overall index has fallen to 99 — a "negative outlook" — this spring from 103 — a "positive outlook" — a year ago.

City-dwelling Americans remain optimistic overall, with their score falling modestly, from 112 to 109.

In the suburbs, pessimism has started to bite more seriously, with the score falling from 103 last fall to 96 this spring.

Rural areas seem to be faring the worst. The index shows their score at a shocking 85, down from an already weak 95 a year ago.

Between the lines: Overall inflation is bad, with prices rising 8.3% over the past year. Food and energy prices, however, have shot up much more quickly than that, up 17.4% in April from the previous year.

Gasoline prices alone are up 43.6%.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I have a small urban family. We don't worry about inflation because we've been eating $15 cheeseburgers and drinking $6 coffee for years.

Gas, groceries, goods and services have always cost more here. But I can get to Navy Pier in, like, 10 minutes. Jealous? 😂

💭 Monica's thought bubble: As an urban mostly empty nester who works from home, cooks a lot, and takes a bike or a train to my appointments, I'm not feeling inflation as much as most. But I recognize the luxury of my position.