Meet Chicago's dapper mail carrier

👋 Hey, it's Monica! I was driving through Albany Park last week when I spotted a particularly stylish mail carrier walking with a spring in his step.

Naturally, I pulled over to talk to him while my mortified daughter hid in the back seat.

The city dweller: Kalani Han, a rookie mail carrier who started with the USPS last November and assembles his outfits with an intentional old-school flair.

Inspiration: "I prefer to have a polished look because I'm proud to represent the mail service," says Han, who didn't seem at all surprised by my sudden request for an interview.

"I admire those 1950s milkman, mailman kind of looks. In fact, the other day I was on eBay looking for some vintage mailman hats with the little brim. You'd be surprised, they are very popular."

Where you can spot him: Walking the 60625 postal code in Albany and North Park.