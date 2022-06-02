12 mins ago - News
Meet Chicago's dapper mail carrier
👋 Hey, it's Monica! I was driving through Albany Park last week when I spotted a particularly stylish mail carrier walking with a spring in his step.
- Naturally, I pulled over to talk to him while my mortified daughter hid in the back seat.
The city dweller: Kalani Han, a rookie mail carrier who started with the USPS last November and assembles his outfits with an intentional old-school flair.
Inspiration: "I prefer to have a polished look because I'm proud to represent the mail service," says Han, who didn't seem at all surprised by my sudden request for an interview.
- "I admire those 1950s milkman, mailman kind of looks. In fact, the other day I was on eBay looking for some vintage mailman hats with the little brim. You'd be surprised, they are very popular."
Where you can spot him: Walking the 60625 postal code in Albany and North Park.
