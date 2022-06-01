Restoring middle-wage jobs
Illinois is seeing growth in high- and low-wage jobs while the state's middle-wage positions decline, as they have in many parts of the country.
Why it matters: Commissioned by the General Assembly, yesterday's Illinois Future of Work Report suggests the trend will continue through at least 2028.
- It notes that middle-class jobs drive economic stability, and a further loss of them "will reinforce biases that exist in our economy."
By the numbers: Middle-wage jobs are those that pay 80% of the local median income but don't necessarily require a bachelor's degree — something only 35.5% of Illinois adults have.
- Many of those were previously manufacturing jobs, but those decreased by 30% statewide over the last decade, according to the report.
The details: The report predicts "a large number of new jobs in healthcare, education and hospitality" over the coming decade.
- It also urges state support and training for new jobs in care work, clean energy, transportation and agriculture.
The report recommends:
- Adopting a "job quality" measurement and using it to award state funding.
- Creating a method to provide gig and nontraditional workers with benefits.
- Expanding paid leave and transportation benefits in the workplace.
- Cracking down on employers' violating labor rules.
Of note: Many of these jobs will need to land in the urban areas where 95% of Illinois workers live — 40% live in Cook County alone.
What's next: Employment agencies and the General Assembly will now decide how and when to implement the recommendations.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.