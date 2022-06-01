5 hours ago - Business

Restoring middle-wage jobs

Monica Eng
Illustration of a crane holding a concrete "Help Wanted" sign.
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Illinois is seeing growth in high- and low-wage jobs while the state's middle-wage positions decline, as they have in many parts of the country.

Why it matters: Commissioned by the General Assembly, yesterday's Illinois Future of Work Report suggests the trend will continue through at least 2028.

  • It notes that middle-class jobs drive economic stability, and a further loss of them "will reinforce biases that exist in our economy."

By the numbers: Middle-wage jobs are those that pay 80% of the local median income but don't necessarily require a bachelor's degree — something only 35.5% of Illinois adults have.

  • Many of those were previously manufacturing jobs, but those decreased by 30% statewide over the last decade, according to the report.

The details: The report predicts "a large number of new jobs in healthcare, education and hospitality" over the coming decade.

  • It also urges state support and training for new jobs in care work, clean energy, transportation and agriculture.

The report recommends:

  • Adopting a "job quality" measurement and using it to award state funding.
  • Creating a method to provide gig and nontraditional workers with benefits.
  • Expanding paid leave and transportation benefits in the workplace.
  • Cracking down on employers' violating labor rules.

Of note: Many of these jobs will need to land in the urban areas where 95% of Illinois workers live — 40% live in Cook County alone.

What's next: Employment agencies and the General Assembly will now decide how and when to implement the recommendations.

