Restoring middle-wage jobs

Illinois is seeing growth in high- and low-wage jobs while the state's middle-wage positions decline, as they have in many parts of the country.

Why it matters: Commissioned by the General Assembly, yesterday's Illinois Future of Work Report suggests the trend will continue through at least 2028.

It notes that middle-class jobs drive economic stability, and a further loss of them "will reinforce biases that exist in our economy."

By the numbers: Middle-wage jobs are those that pay 80% of the local median income but don't necessarily require a bachelor's degree — something only 35.5% of Illinois adults have.

Many of those were previously manufacturing jobs, but those decreased by 30% statewide over the last decade, according to the report.

The details: The report predicts "a large number of new jobs in healthcare, education and hospitality" over the coming decade.

It also urges state support and training for new jobs in care work, clean energy, transportation and agriculture.

The report recommends:

Adopting a "job quality" measurement and using it to award state funding.

Creating a method to provide gig and nontraditional workers with benefits.

Expanding paid leave and transportation benefits in the workplace.

Cracking down on employers' violating labor rules.

Of note: Many of these jobs will need to land in the urban areas where 95% of Illinois workers live — 40% live in Cook County alone.

What's next: Employment agencies and the General Assembly will now decide how and when to implement the recommendations.