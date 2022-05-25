9 hours ago - Things to Do

Check out Olive Park

Monica Eng
Gal in a park
Earlier this week, we asked where Monica took this picture. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

We asked readers to identify the park Monica was in using these clues:

  • The park is named after a Vietnam vet
  • And a fruit that's used to make oil
  • At the plant next door, the filters get wet
  • While dormant fountains are sunk in the soil
park
Milton Lee Olive Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Dozens of readers wrote in with the correct answer: Milton Lee Olive Park, located between Ohio Street Beach and the Jardine Water Purification Plant.

  • The Vietnam War hero's story and sculpted portrait are displayed inside the park.
  • The wide lawns are dotted with several dry fountain basins, and the area makes for a great picnic spot, biking detour or photo stop.

What they're saying: "Chicagoan Pvt. Olive was the first African American Medal of Honor recipient," wrote reader Alan Brunettin.

  • "The statue there honoring him was dedicated on 6/6/66 (!), and I was there with my father, who was the sculptor of that portrait."

🎉 Congratulations to readers Skyler A. and Douglas C., whose names we pulled out of a bike helmet. Pick up some Axios swag at our next event!

park
Milton Lee Olive Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more