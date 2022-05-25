We asked readers to identify the park Monica was in using these clues:

The park is named after a Vietnam vet

And a fruit that's used to make oil

At the plant next door, the filters get wet

While dormant fountains are sunk in the soil

Milton Lee Olive Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Dozens of readers wrote in with the correct answer: Milton Lee Olive Park, located between Ohio Street Beach and the Jardine Water Purification Plant.

The Vietnam War hero's story and sculpted portrait are displayed inside the park.

The wide lawns are dotted with several dry fountain basins, and the area makes for a great picnic spot, biking detour or photo stop.

What they're saying: "Chicagoan Pvt. Olive was the first African American Medal of Honor recipient," wrote reader Alan Brunettin.

"The statue there honoring him was dedicated on 6/6/66 (!), and I was there with my father, who was the sculptor of that portrait."

🎉 Congratulations to readers Skyler A. and Douglas C., whose names we pulled out of a bike helmet. Pick up some Axios swag at our next event!