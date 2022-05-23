The White Sox and Yankees fought on Saturday in New York, but not because of a dirty play or call on the field.

Instead, it was about racism.

Context: Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson called Tim Anderson "Jackie," in reference to Jackie Robinson.

Driving the news: Anderson took exception to the nickname, and words were exchanged. When Donaldson came to the plate, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal got in his face, causing both teams to clear benches.

What they're saying: "He just made a disrespectful comment," Anderson said after the game. "I don't play like that. I don't really play at all."

"This game went through a period of time a lot of those comments were made, and I think we're way past that," Grandal told reporters after the game.

The other side: Donaldson doesn't deny calling Anderson "Jackie" but told reporters it was an inside joke referencing the article.

Backstory: These two players are not friends. They fought in Chicago earlier this month and last year when Donaldson was with the Twins.

What's next: MLB says it is investigating.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: Even if Donaldson wasn't trying to be racist, he wasn't calling Anderson "Jackie" as a term of endearment. It's high school bullying at best, disrespectful racism at worst.