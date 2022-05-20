4 weekday happy hour specials in Chicago

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal?

Worth noting: Happy hours weren't fully legal in Illinois until 2015.

In the spirit of being legally allowed to drink with a discount, here are a few specials to take advantage of during the week.

Happy hour is weekdays from 5pm to 7pm. You can get $6 beers, $10 cocktails, and wine and snacks under $10.

Photo: Mistey Nguyen, courtesy of Tanta Chicago

Weekdays from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, get $7 select beers, $9 select wines, $10 Moscow mules, $11 house sangrias and appetizers for $15 and under.

Get $1.50 oysters and drink specials on weekdays from 4:30pm to 6pm.

Choose from a selection of $6 mixed drinks weekdays from 5pm to 8pm.