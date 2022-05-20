May 20, 2022 - Things to Do

4 weekday happy hour specials in Chicago

Maxwell Millington
Draft beer and oysters at Swift & Sons Tavern in Chicago
Swift & Son's Tavern. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal?

Worth noting: Happy hours weren't fully legal in Illinois until 2015.

  • In the spirit of being legally allowed to drink with a discount, here are a few specials to take advantage of during the week.
1. Tanta

Happy hour is weekdays from 5pm to 7pm. You can get $6 beers, $10 cocktails, and wine and snacks under $10.

Red and white wine at Tanta in Chicago.
Photo: Mistey Nguyen, courtesy of Tanta Chicago
2. Bernie's

Weekdays from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, get $7 select beers, $9 select wines, $10 Moscow mules, $11 house sangrias and appetizers for $15 and under.

3. Swift & Son's Tavern

Get $1.50 oysters and drink specials on weekdays from 4:30pm to 6pm.

4. The Walk In

Choose from a selection of $6 mixed drinks weekdays from 5pm to 8pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more