May 20, 2022 - Things to Do
4 weekday happy hour specials in Chicago
Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal?
Worth noting: Happy hours weren't fully legal in Illinois until 2015.
- In the spirit of being legally allowed to drink with a discount, here are a few specials to take advantage of during the week.
1. Tanta
Happy hour is weekdays from 5pm to 7pm. You can get $6 beers, $10 cocktails, and wine and snacks under $10.
- Address: 118 W. Grand Ave.
2. Bernie's
Weekdays from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, get $7 select beers, $9 select wines, $10 Moscow mules, $11 house sangrias and appetizers for $15 and under.
- Address: 660 N. Orleans St.
3. Swift & Son's Tavern
Get $1.50 oysters and drink specials on weekdays from 4:30pm to 6pm.
- Address: 3600 N. Clark St.
4. The Walk In
Choose from a selection of $6 mixed drinks weekdays from 5pm to 8pm.
- Address: 2727 N. Milwaukee Ave.
