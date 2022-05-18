The new Chicago (map)
The new ward map was approved on Monday with a 43-7 council vote.
Why it matters: Many Chicagoans will find themselves living in a different ward under a newly drawn map that will readjust power centers for the next decade.
- Now that the dust has settled and alderpeople are done fighting, we're taking a closer look at the biggest changes.
36th Ward: It's being called "the noodle" because it stretches along Grand Avenue from the Far Northwest Side all the way to West Town.
- This ward's alderperson is Gilbert Villegas, leader of the Latino Caucus, which spearheaded opposition to the map. He recently tweeted a sarcastic #punishedforspeakingup hashtag.
34th: The Far South Side ward office is on 111th Street, but this map moves the ward north to the popular areas south and west of the Loop.
- Ald. Carrie Austin is not running for reelection.
3rd: The Near South Side ward represented by Ald. Pat Dowell already had one mega-development in One Central and is adding another — The 78 will move from the 25th Ward to the 3rd.
- The other mega-development, Lincoln Yards, moves from the 2nd Ward, whose Ald. Brian Hopkins voted against the new map, to the 32nd.
40th: The North Side ward, led by Ald. Andre Vasquez, is now 47% white, 22% Latino, 20% Asian and 10% Black.
- This will be the first time that the ward's white population is under 50%.
- The 40th gains parts of West Ridge and Ravenswood Manor and stops just a block short of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's home, which will stay in the 33rd Ward.
