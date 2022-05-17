We recently reported on a looming lifeguard shortage as COVID-19 disruptions continue to limit the number of qualified applicants.

But we didn't know how bad the situation was until seeing the results of a FOIA request we filed for hiring documents from the Chicago Park District.

By the numbers: While the city employs 163 year-round lifeguards, as of last Friday it had not yet hired any seasonal lifeguards for 2022.

The district typically needs 587 lifeguards to fully staff beaches and pools.

Just 254 people had applied for those jobs as of Friday, according to the documents.

Of note: Beaches officially open for swimming May 27.

Details: You can apply for a Park District lifeguard position here.