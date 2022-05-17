4 hours ago - News

Hundreds of lifeguards needed

Monica Eng
Illustration of a sign saying "Off Duty" but the O is a life preserver.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

We recently reported on a looming lifeguard shortage as COVID-19 disruptions continue to limit the number of qualified applicants.

  • But we didn't know how bad the situation was until seeing the results of a FOIA request we filed for hiring documents from the Chicago Park District.

By the numbers: While the city employs 163 year-round lifeguards, as of last Friday it had not yet hired any seasonal lifeguards for 2022.

  • The district typically needs 587 lifeguards to fully staff beaches and pools.
  • Just 254 people had applied for those jobs as of Friday, according to the documents.

Of note: Beaches officially open for swimming May 27.

Details: You can apply for a Park District lifeguard position here.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more