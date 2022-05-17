4 hours ago - News
Hundreds of lifeguards needed
We recently reported on a looming lifeguard shortage as COVID-19 disruptions continue to limit the number of qualified applicants.
- But we didn't know how bad the situation was until seeing the results of a FOIA request we filed for hiring documents from the Chicago Park District.
By the numbers: While the city employs 163 year-round lifeguards, as of last Friday it had not yet hired any seasonal lifeguards for 2022.
- The district typically needs 587 lifeguards to fully staff beaches and pools.
- Just 254 people had applied for those jobs as of Friday, according to the documents.
Of note: Beaches officially open for swimming May 27.
Details: You can apply for a Park District lifeguard position here.
