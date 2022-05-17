4 hours ago - Things to Do
City announces big music festival lineups
Lineups for some of the city's biggest festivals were released by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and there are plenty of highlights to help fill out your summer calendar:
🎶 The Chicago Gospel Music Festival: June 4
- The Williams Singers, Brian Courtney Wilson and John P. Kee
🎷 The Chicago Blues Festival: June 9–12
- Shemekia Copeland, Billy Branch, Ronnie Baker Brooks and The Kinsey Report
🌞 Millennium Park Summer Music Series: June 20–August 18
- June 20: Nigerian superstar Femi Kuti & the Positive Force
- July 18: Ukrainian folk ensemble DakhaBrakha
- July 21: Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy
- August 1: Chilean-French rapper Ana Tijoux
The big picture: Other big summer events for your calendar include:
- June 26: Pride Parade
- July 8–10: Taste of Chicago
- July 28–31: Lollapalooza
