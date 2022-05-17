City announces big music festival lineups

Lineups for some of the city's biggest festivals were released by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and there are plenty of highlights to help fill out your summer calendar:

🎶 The Chicago Gospel Music Festival: June 4

The Williams Singers, Brian Courtney Wilson and John P. Kee

🎷 The Chicago Blues Festival: June 9–12

Shemekia Copeland, Billy Branch, Ronnie Baker Brooks and The Kinsey Report

🌞 Millennium Park Summer Music Series: June 20–August 18

June 20: Nigerian superstar Femi Kuti & the Positive Force

July 18: Ukrainian folk ensemble DakhaBrakha

July 21: Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy

August 1: Chilean-French rapper Ana Tijoux

The big picture: Other big summer events for your calendar include: