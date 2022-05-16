Insta-review: Matcha Cita
👋 Hey, Justin here with another review asking, "Is this restaurant about social media or the food and drink?"
The place: Matcha Cita on West Lake Street, which started as a pop-up in Lincoln Park and moved into a permanent location last month.
- Its cute pink and purple decor has everyone in the storefront taking selfies.
The main attraction: The cafe claims to be the first matcha-focused shop in Chicago. They serve all sorts of matcha drinks, both hot and cold.
- The Purple Haze Latte is a mix of ube, CBD, lavender, matcha and oat milk ($8.95).
Insta-rating: The drinks are colorful and match the background of the cafe. It's super easy to take great photos that will stand out in your feed.
Food rating: The drinks are great, but expensive. They also serve matcha waffles, smoothie bowls and an assortment of bagels and pastries.
Bottom line: If you love matcha and matching decor, this place is amazing. Just know beforehand that you're paying more for those drinks to offset the adorable selfies.
