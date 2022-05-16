12 hours ago - Food and Drink

Insta-review: Matcha Cita

Justin Kaufmann
Cute cafe
Matcha Cita in the West Loop. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

👋 Hey, Justin here with another review asking, "Is this restaurant about social media or the food and drink?"

The place: Matcha Cita on West Lake Street, which started as a pop-up in Lincoln Park and moved into a permanent location last month.

  • Its cute pink and purple decor has everyone in the storefront taking selfies.

The main attraction: The cafe claims to be the first matcha-focused shop in Chicago. They serve all sorts of matcha drinks, both hot and cold.

  • The Purple Haze Latte is a mix of ube, CBD, lavender, matcha and oat milk ($8.95).
Drinks on a table
The Purple Haze Latte and the Matcha Cita Latte. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Insta-rating: The drinks are colorful and match the background of the cafe. It's super easy to take great photos that will stand out in your feed.

Food rating: The drinks are great, but expensive. They also serve matcha waffles, smoothie bowls and an assortment of bagels and pastries.

Bottom line: If you love matcha and matching decor, this place is amazing. Just know beforehand that you're paying more for those drinks to offset the adorable selfies.

Old school pay phone
Does the phone work? No, but it looks good! Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more