More Chicagoans can now get their toxic lead water lines removed for free under recent rule changes that expand income eligibility.

Why it matters: As we reported earlier this week, city officials promised in 2020 to remove 400 to 800 lead water lines a year.

But despite having $15 million in federal funding for the program, the city has removed just 60, and most homes are still connected to the water main using lead pipes.

The details: When the program launched, applicants had to prove they had high levels of lead in their water and a yearly income below $65,550 for a family of three, for example.

But on Wednesday, the city expanded eligibility to applicants with incomes up to $75,050 for a family of three.

Homes with high lead results and the presence of children will be prioritized.

Of note: Residents whose income doesn't qualify have to pay for removal themselves, even though city code required lead pipes until 1986.

Officials estimate the cost to homeowners will be $19,000 to $26,000.

These removal fees are about five times higher than those in Detroit, for example.

The latest: President Biden said Wednesday he's committed to removing all 400,000 lead service lines in Chicago in a decade.

But how that will actually work is still unclear.

Pro tips: If your home was built before 1986, you probably have lead pipes. Health experts recommend taking these precautions to reduce lead:

💧 Filter all drinking water with an NSF-certified device.

🚰 Run taps for five minutes before consuming water anytime you haven't run your faucets for more than six hours.

🍼 Never drink hot water from the tap or use it for baby formula, as heavy metals concentrate in heated water.

🧪 Get your water tested by the city for free by calling 311, but know it's just a snapshot of your water quality at that moment, not a definitive lead test.