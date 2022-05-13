Legendary news anchor Linda Yu served as the face of Chicago news — mostly on ABC 7 — for four decades.

She says she's been able to enjoy the city even more since retiring in 2016.

We asked the icon and food lover to share her Best Day Ever in our fair city.

🍵 Breakfast: "MingHin in Chinatown or downtown for dim sum on weekends. But on weekdays I start the day with a cup of green matcha tea, a hardboiled egg and a workout."

☀️ Morning activity: "I walk the Chicago Riverwalk even if I've already worked out because it's wonderful and I love being outside now that the weather is getting nice."

🍝 Lunch: "One of my favorite places to eat outdoors is in the garden of Piccolo Sogno, where I get whatever seafood is on the menu."

🖼 Afternoon activity: "Since retiring, I have started painting, and so I loved going to the 'Immersive Van Gogh' and 'Immersive Frida Kahlo' shows. I look forward to the 'Immersive Monet' because it allows me to really see the brushstrokes, and I learn by looking and watching others' work."

Salmon crudo from Bayan Ko. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🍳 Dinner: "My new favorite is Bayan Ko, where I get lechon, salmon crudo and fried rice. But my all-time go-to is Perilla, where I get the L.A. galbi. If he has time, chef Andrew makes me this Korean egg dish in a crock that is so good."

🛳 Evening activity: "Something I have never done but look forward to as the evenings warm up is taking an evening architectural river cruise. I always send visitors to do it but have never done it myself, except once when it was pouring rain, so it didn't count."