While taste-testing nachos last week, we also sampled refreshing local sparkling tequila drinks that promote environmental or social missions.

This warmer week (finally!) makes it the perfect time to share our reviews.

🌶 Big Star Spicy Margarita: This jalapeño-flavored drink hit shelves last year as part of a local margarita line made by Big Star restaurants and Apologue Liqueurs, a certified B corporation ($17–$19, four-pack).

Justin: Wow! I haven't been much of a fan of canned cocktails, but this drink was delicious and very, very potent.

The jalapeños give it an extra kick and linger in your mouth.

One can is 12% alcohol, so probably not great on a school night, but this is work, after all!

Monica: Tasty, tangy and strong!

Big Star spicy margarita. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

♻️ Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer arrived in local stores last year ($10.99, four-pack).

The Northbrook-based company touts its drink as the "only USDA-certified organic and sustainably produced tequila seltzer" out there, using tequila from a "solar-powered, zero-waste, all-organic, fourth-generation, family-owned distillery."

Justin: This is more on par with the hard seltzers on the market, but without the weird flavoring. It's a refreshing experience.

Monica: I love the company's commitment to sustainability, and at just 4.7% alcohol, the drink offers a citrusy, fizzy sipper that this lightweight can handle.