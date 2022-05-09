Insta-review: Local tequila drinks
While taste-testing nachos last week, we also sampled refreshing local sparkling tequila drinks that promote environmental or social missions.
- This warmer week (finally!) makes it the perfect time to share our reviews.
🌶 Big Star Spicy Margarita: This jalapeño-flavored drink hit shelves last year as part of a local margarita line made by Big Star restaurants and Apologue Liqueurs, a certified B corporation ($17–$19, four-pack).
Justin: Wow! I haven't been much of a fan of canned cocktails, but this drink was delicious and very, very potent.
- The jalapeños give it an extra kick and linger in your mouth.
- One can is 12% alcohol, so probably not great on a school night, but this is work, after all!
Monica: Tasty, tangy and strong!
♻️ Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer arrived in local stores last year ($10.99, four-pack).
- The Northbrook-based company touts its drink as the "only USDA-certified organic and sustainably produced tequila seltzer" out there, using tequila from a "solar-powered, zero-waste, all-organic, fourth-generation, family-owned distillery."
Justin: This is more on par with the hard seltzers on the market, but without the weird flavoring. It's a refreshing experience.
Monica: I love the company's commitment to sustainability, and at just 4.7% alcohol, the drink offers a citrusy, fizzy sipper that this lightweight can handle.
