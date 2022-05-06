Amid louder news of casinos and crime, Chicago's 2022 Climate Action Plan quietly debuted this week.

Why it matters: Cities use 78% of the world's energy and emit two-thirds of its carbon emissions. So municipal climate plans will be crucial in addressing global warming.

Context: Mayor Richard M. Daley launched the first Climate Action Plan in 2008, followed by updates from Rahm Emanuel during his term. It's now Lori Lightfoot's turn.

Details: There are 51 total action goals, but the overarching target is to reduce the city's carbon emissions by 62% from 2017 levels by 2040.

Lightfoot allocated $188 million for these environmental programs.

By the numbers: Deadlines for the goals range from one to 18 years and include:

Recycling or composting 90% of residential waste by 2040 — we are currently at about 9%.

Retrofitting 20% of all residential and industrial buildings for energy efficiency by 2030.

Getting Chicagoans to use a car for only 55% of their trips around town by 2040.

Electrifying all city and delivery vehicles by 2035.

Heating and powering 30% of residential and 90% of city buildings with renewable electricity by 2035.

What they're saying: Most local environmental leaders praised the goals, but shared more suggestions with Axios.