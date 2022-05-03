Gardening tips from a passionate local tween

Owen Dodson's passion for plants bloomed early. "When I was 5 or 6, I started gardening with my dad and kind of fell in love with it," the Bloomingdale eighth grader tells Axios.

Owen's father passed away unexpectedly last spring, and he's used gardening as a way to remember and heal.

🧑‍🌾 In the week before the start of the unofficial planting season, we asked if he could share some of his experiences and tips.

His crops: "I love to plant pumpkins and watermelons because even though they're challenging, they're a whole bunch of fun."

"I also like sunflowers because I see them as a vegetable and flower at the same time."

Owen also sprouts potatoes in his closet over the winter so he can plant them in mid-spring to be ready by the fall.

Be smart: "Lettuce is probably the easiest and fastest to grow," Owen says. "It's great for cool climates, and you can harvest in one big bunch or over time."

"Radish is another cool-season crop and very, very fast growing. So if you're impatient with gardening, it's a really fun plant to grow.

"Herbs are really easy to grow. Probably the easiest one of all of them is basil, which is a classic. And there are all sorts of different colors and flavors. So I find those are a lot of fun."

What we're watching: Owen doesn't just garden. The tween also hosts the YouTube cooking show "Owen's Treats."