Whole Foods abandons Englewood

After six years, Whole Foods is shutting down its Englewood store.

Why it matters: When the store was breaking ground in 2014, former Whole Foods co-CEO Walter Robb said it was aimed at bringing food "education'' and "fresh, healthy food choices" to the area.

Some also saw it as a litmus test for the viability of premium food stores in low-income areas — not to mention a test of Mayor Rahm Emanuel's commitment to revitalizing Englewood.

Flashback: The store was part of a larger Whole Foods experiment that also brought stores to struggling areas of Detroit and New Orleans, helped by tax incentives for developers.

But a year after the Englewood location opened, WBEZ's Natalie Moore reported mixed results and disappointing sales.

"We haven't done the kind of business we wanted to do," Robb told Moore in 2017.

The latest: Despite Robb's original mission, those sales finally drove the company to cut bait this week.

What they're saying: "We regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores [nationwide]," a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement to Axios.

Notably, those six stores don't include the experimental New Orleans and Detroit stores.

Local reaction: "Corporations have a history of pulling out of our communities, taking our food sources away," local congressional candidate Jahmal Cole wrote on Facebook Friday.

Yes, but: Cole said the closing also presents an "opportunity" to support local solutions like the newly opened Go Green Community Fresh Market, which brings "healthy, fresh foods to our communities in a way that's affordable and accessible."

Starbucks and Chipotle, which opened in the wake of Whole Foods' debut, remain in the Englewood Square shopping area.

And an Aldi operates just two blocks away.

What's next: A Whole Foods spokesperson says the company will close the Englewood store in "coming months" as well as a location near DePaul this Friday.

They say they "expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations."

Remaining stores: Whole Foods will still operate 11 stores in Chicago including one in the South Loop and one in Hyde Park.

Monica's thought bubble: I hope this doesn't put an end to experiments aimed at bringing healthier food options to low-income communities.