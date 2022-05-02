New Bears GM Ryan Poles was a magician this weekend, turning six picks into 11 at the NFL draft.

Why it matters: With the Bears rebuilding their roster, Poles used trades to collect players who could be the foundation of the team for years to come.

The 11 picks were the most the Bears have had since 2008.

Here is what you need to know about the 2022 Bears draft class:

Defense: The Bears didn't have a first-round pick, but they used their two second-round picks to improve their defensive backfield.

O-Line: The Bears gave up the most sacks in the NFL last year, which is why Poles used four of his 11 draft picks on linemen. That includes Illini center Doug Kramer.

Of note: Sixth-round pick Zachary Thomas (tackle/guard at San Diego State) had the wildest beard in all of college football. He's since trimmed it up.

Wide receiver: If there was one area where Bears fans were disappointed, it was passing on wide receivers.

The team did pick up Velus Jones Jr. (Tennessee), who draws speed comparisons to NFL superstar Tyreek Hill.

One more player of note: Dominique Robinson (Miami [Ohio]) was a receiver until he switched to pass rusher in 2020.

Some are saying he's the steal of the draft.

What's next: The Bears' rookie minicamp begins on Friday.