DuPage County ranks as healthiest in Illinois

Monica Eng
Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/Axios

DuPage County has Illinois' best conditions for health, while far southern Alexander County has the worst, according to a new analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Why it matters: These health factors — including tobacco use, diet & exercise, access to care, education, housing and air quality — can drive health outcomes.

  • Case in point: DuPage also ranks No. 1 for longer and better quality of life.

Overall, Illinois' health factors hew pretty close to the national average, but we do slightly better on factors including:

  • Healthy food environments
  • Access to exercise opportunities
  • Premature death rates
  • Adult smoking rates
  • Supply of mental health providers
  • Youth poverty rates

Illinois does a little worse than the national average on:

  • Supply of doctors and dentists
  • Alcohol-impaired driving deaths
  • Sexually transmitted infection rates
  • People with health insurance
  • Preventable hospital stays
  • Violent crime rates
