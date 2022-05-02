Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/Axios

DuPage County has Illinois' best conditions for health, while far southern Alexander County has the worst, according to a new analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Why it matters: These health factors — including tobacco use, diet & exercise, access to care, education, housing and air quality — can drive health outcomes.

Case in point: DuPage also ranks No. 1 for longer and better quality of life.

Overall, Illinois' health factors hew pretty close to the national average, but we do slightly better on factors including:

Healthy food environments

Access to exercise opportunities

Premature death rates

Adult smoking rates

Supply of mental health providers

Youth poverty rates

Illinois does a little worse than the national average on: