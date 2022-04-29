Now that U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley has passed on running for mayor, the political intrigue at City Council returns to a familiar battle: maps.

Why it matters: The new ward map will shape Chicago politics for the next decade. But the council is split on two competing maps which ultimately may be decided by voters.

The latest: On Wednesday, the council refused to vote on letting the Latino Caucus update its map for the ballot.

The caucus wanted to update based on citizen input.

But opponents called the updates a "Burke protection plan."

Indicted Ald. Ed Burke (14th) has yet to choose a side.

Context: The big difference between the two maps has to do with representation in both the Black and Latino communities.

In the 2020 census, Chicago’s Black population dropped 10% compared to 2010.

The Latino population jumped 5%.

The Asian American population surged 30%.

State of play: The prolonged political fight is over one seat.

The Latino Caucus supports the People’s Coalition Map, which includes 15 Latino-majority wards.

The map supported by the Black Caucus (Chicago United Map) includes only 14.

The intrigue: The two competing maps are creating strange bedfellows — and in turn, confusing voters.

Who supports the Chicago United Map:

The Black Caucus

Finance chairman Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd)

Progressive Caucus members Ald. Jeannette Taylor (20th), Ald. Maria Hadden (49)

Newly appointed 11th ward alderperson Nicole Lee

Who supports the People's Coalition Map:

The Latino Caucus

Progressive Caucus members Ald. Rosanna Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd), Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa (35th)

The independent political advocacy group Change Illinois

Tribune and the Sun-Times editorial boards

Deadline: If 41 alderpeople agree on a map by May 19, they can avoid putting the issue on the June 28 ballot.

Where's the mayor? Mayor Lightfoot has decided to stay out of the fray.