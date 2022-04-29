3 must-try rooftop bars in Chicago

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.

Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.

Details: Spend golden hour sipping on drinks at this vibrant Fulton Market rooftop.

Food and drink: The Peruvian-inspired plates are bright and meant to be shared. We suggest the solterito salad with a ceviche dish and Takes Two to Mango cocktail to wash it down.

Address: 200 N. Green St.

City views. Photo courtesy of Axios Chicago reader Emily Sparber

Details: The vibe is "Mediterranean meets the Midwest" at this wine-focused restaurant with small and large plates.

Perks: All bottles of wine on the expansive menu are half off on Tuesdays.

Address: 141 W. Erie St.

Skyline seating. Photo courtesy of One Off Hospitality.

Details: The skyline sparkles from this upscale spot at the restaurant group's hotel in Fulton Market. Walk-ins encouraged.

Go when: You want a special date night experience or a celebratory drink.

Address: 155 N. Peoria St.