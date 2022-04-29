3 must-try rooftop bars in Chicago
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.
Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.
1. Cabra
Details: Spend golden hour sipping on drinks at this vibrant Fulton Market rooftop.
Food and drink: The Peruvian-inspired plates are bright and meant to be shared. We suggest the solterito salad with a ceviche dish and Takes Two to Mango cocktail to wash it down.
Address: 200 N. Green St.
2. Avec River North
Details: The vibe is "Mediterranean meets the Midwest" at this wine-focused restaurant with small and large plates.
Perks: All bottles of wine on the expansive menu are half off on Tuesdays.
Address: 141 W. Erie St.
3. Rooftop at Nobu Hotel
Details: The skyline sparkles from this upscale spot at the restaurant group's hotel in Fulton Market. Walk-ins encouraged.
Go when: You want a special date night experience or a celebratory drink.
Address: 155 N. Peoria St.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.