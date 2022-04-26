Local's guide to best Chicago smoothies
Last week, Justin and Monica touted their favorite smoothies from Carver 47 in North Kenwood and Jubilee Juice & Grill in the West Loop.
We asked you about your faves and didn't get a huge variety, but we did get enthusiastic recommendations.
Peter K. registered an energetic vote for "the Seedling smoothies at Green City Market using all farm-grown fruit," including local cherries, raspberries, strawberries and blueberries. He's also the founder and CEO of Seedling Fruit.
- Monica, who has enjoyed many Seedling smoothies — and even peddled one of their bike-powered blenders at the market — can vouch for their deliciousness.
Susie A. and Cate C. endorsed Freshii's Peanut Butter Power Smoothie with banana.
- "I may have done my best work high on banana smoothies," Cate said.
Paul F. turned in a strong rec for Belli's on 18th Street in Pilsen.
Carlos B. seconded the Belli's vote, saying, "We take our toddler there every Sunday after soccer and she loves it too."
- His picks include Rise n' Grind featuring cold brew coffee, chia, maca, oat milk and cacao.
- And Green Queen with kale, banana, oat milk, coconut water, cashew butter and spirulina.
- Carlos also digs the Mera cookies at Belli's, with varieties for folks avoiding gluten and Fodmaps. "Love to see one female-owned small business (Belli's) supporting another (Mera)."
