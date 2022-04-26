38 mins ago - Food and Drink

Local's guide to best Chicago smoothies

Monica Eng
Smoothie
The Pitaya Power smoothie from Belli's. Photo courtesy of Belli's

Last week, Justin and Monica touted their favorite smoothies from Carver 47 in North Kenwood and Jubilee Juice & Grill in the West Loop.

We asked you about your faves and didn't get a huge variety, but we did get enthusiastic recommendations.

Peter K. registered an energetic vote for "the Seedling smoothies at Green City Market using all farm-grown fruit," including local cherries, raspberries, strawberries and blueberries. He's also the founder and CEO of Seedling Fruit.

  • Monica, who has enjoyed many Seedling smoothies — and even peddled one of their bike-powered blenders at the market — can vouch for their deliciousness.

Susie A. and Cate C. endorsed Freshii's Peanut Butter Power Smoothie with banana.

  • "I may have done my best work high on banana smoothies," Cate said.

Paul F. turned in a strong rec for Belli's on 18th Street in Pilsen.

Carlos B. seconded the Belli's vote, saying, "We take our toddler there every Sunday after soccer and she loves it too."

  • His picks include Rise n' Grind featuring cold brew coffee, chia, maca, oat milk and cacao.
  • And Green Queen with kale, banana, oat milk, coconut water, cashew butter and spirulina.
  • Carlos also digs the Mera cookies at Belli's, with varieties for folks avoiding gluten and Fodmaps. "Love to see one female-owned small business (Belli's) supporting another (Mera)."
