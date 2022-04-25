Potato doughnuts are a must-try at TriBecca's Sandwich Shop

Last week, the Chicago Tribune's Nick Kindelsperger declared the Cuban sandwiches at TriBecca's Sandwich Shop "jaw-droppingly gorgeous," so naturally I zipped over to the Avondale shop for a try.

Their Cuban ($12.95) delivered a fine, hefty Midwest take on the porky, pickly pressed sandwich, but what really caught my eye was the "loaded baked potato-nut" ($4.95).

What is it? A savory doughnut using Illinois potatoes in dough fried in clarified butter. The fluffy fritter is then topped with sour cream, bacon, chives and cotija cheese.

Other winners: The MaidWrong loose-meat sandwich ($11.95) that my son declared a "Philly cheesesteak on brioche."

The Crispy "Frosted" Cauliflower sandwich ($12.95), a chicken sandwich without chicken.

The decadent Horseshoe Sandwich ($12.95) featuring rich cheesy sauce over crinkle fries and two patties of local beef. Also available with tofu.

Keep in mind: TriBecca's (run by former Sunday Dinner Club cook Becca Grothe) is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.