Jam Productions plots future with new national partnership

Chicago's Jam Productions is celebrating 50 years of being an independent live concert company — but a new partnership may change the way the company tackles the next 50.

Why it matters: Jam is teaming up with the national live music network SaveLive, created in 2020 by Lollapalooza co-founder Marc Geiger to bail out promoters and venues that struggled during the pandemic.

"It has been obvious that for Jam’s business to grow, it needed to be part of a network," owner Jerry Mickelson said in a press release.

Context: Jam is one of the largest independent live entertainment producers in the country. They own several venues, including Park West and the Vic.

For the past two decades, Jam has been fighting a lonely battle against the corporate monopoly of Live Nation/Ticketmaster, the most destructive force in the music industry," music journalist and co-host of "Sound Opinions" Jim DeRogatis tells Axios. "Will being part of a competing national network be an improvement? That remains to be seen."

💭 Justin's thought bubble: The pandemic stretched so many independent venues to the brink of closure. It's nice to see Jam get some support. I just hope it continues to keep Chicago's indie spirit alive. And that ticket prices don't go up.