Jam Productions plots future with new national partnership

Chicago's Jam Productions is celebrating 50 years of being an independent live concert company — but a new partnership may change the way the company tackles the next 50.
Why it matters: Jam is teaming up with the national live music network SaveLive, created in 2020 by Lollapalooza co-founder Marc Geiger to bail out promoters and venues that struggled during the pandemic.
- "It has been obvious that for Jam’s business to grow, it needed to be part of a network," owner Jerry Mickelson said in a press release.
Context: Jam is one of the largest independent live entertainment producers in the country. They own several venues, including Park West and the Vic.
- "For the past two decades, Jam has been fighting a lonely battle against the corporate monopoly of Live Nation/Ticketmaster, the most destructive force in the music industry," music journalist and co-host of "Sound Opinions" Jim DeRogatis tells Axios.
- "Will being part of a competing national network be an improvement? That remains to be seen."
💭 Justin's thought bubble: The pandemic stretched so many independent venues to the brink of closure. It's nice to see Jam get some support. I just hope it continues to keep Chicago's indie spirit alive. And that ticket prices don't go up.
