Market Watch: Buyer's Flea Market
It's easy to drive right by the plain West Humboldt Park warehouse that hosts this huge weekend market.
- But once you step inside, you'll find a Mexican-influenced bazaar with hundreds of vendors that's anything but plain.
The wares: Mexican handicrafts, First Communion gowns, toys, instruments, car bumpers, specialty produce (like grasshoppers), music, and a lot more.
The food: Ice cream, tacos, soups, ceviche, cheesy quesabirria tacos, packaged snacks from Mexico, and Oreo churros.
Surprises: A giant car parts aisle where you might just find a replacement for your broken grill or headlight.
- A cool outdoorsy portion in the garage next door.
- A bunch of taco stands line the streets leading out of the market as you drive away.
The bottom line: Started as a tiny market with a few stands in the '80s, the Buyer's Flea Market has grown into a fascinating weekend shopping and eating experience for the whole family.
