Chicagoans gather to support the Reader
More than 100 people rallied yesterday near the Lincoln Park home of Chicago Reader co-owner Leonard Goodman, urging the defense attorney to allow the paper to become a nonprofit and access needed grants.
- Attendees included Alds. Carlos Ramírez Rosa (35th), Byron Sigcho-López (25th), Pat Dowell (3rd), Rep. Theresa Mah, CTU president Jesse Sharkey, and film director Lilly Wachowski.
Background: We reported on Tuesday that the disagreement is over the makeup of the Reader's potential nonprofit board.
The latest: After the protest, Goodman told Axios he's still waiting for Reader management to discuss his request for more board seats.
- "That is why we are at an impasse," Goodman said.
- Reader management counters that Goodman's proposed board makeup could jeopardize their potential nonprofit status.
