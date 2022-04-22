1 hour ago - News

Chicagoans gather to support the Reader

Monica Eng
Guy at a rally with a rat and signs.
Ald. Carlos Ramírez Rosa (35th) speaks at the "Save the Reader" rally Thursday morning. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

More than 100 people rallied yesterday near the Lincoln Park home of Chicago Reader co-owner Leonard Goodman, urging the defense attorney to allow the paper to become a nonprofit and access needed grants.

  • Attendees included Alds. Carlos Ramírez Rosa (35th), Byron Sigcho-López (25th), Pat Dowell (3rd), Rep. Theresa Mah, CTU president Jesse Sharkey, and film director Lilly Wachowski.

Background: We reported on Tuesday that the disagreement is over the makeup of the Reader's potential nonprofit board.

The latest: After the protest, Goodman told Axios he's still waiting for Reader management to discuss his request for more board seats.

  • "That is why we are at an impasse," Goodman said.
  • Reader management counters that Goodman's proposed board makeup could jeopardize their potential nonprofit status.
