Chicago's a top biking city in U.S., analysis finds

Data: WalletHub analysis of WalkScore metrics. Table: Axios Visuals

We're the third-best city in the country for biking, according to a new WalletHub analysis.

Why it matters: The study highlights the city's substantial bike infrastructure improvements aimed at getting more Chicagoans to ride.

Yes, but: We're still having trouble sharing the roadways.

A cyclist died after being hit by a car in the West Loop last weekend, leading Streetsblog Chicago to question why medians were removed from Madison Street.

The bike lanes on N. Clark Street still have considerable car interference, including double parking in the lanes.

New bike lanes "to nowhere" are clogging up traffic on the West Side.

🚲 Even with all these problems, Chicago is behind just Minneapolis and Portland as the most bike-friendly city in the U.S.

Added bonus: Apple maps just introduced local cycling directions.