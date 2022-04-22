Chicago's a top biking city in U.S., analysis finds
We're the third-best city in the country for biking, according to a new WalletHub analysis.
Why it matters: The study highlights the city's substantial bike infrastructure improvements aimed at getting more Chicagoans to ride.
Yes, but: We're still having trouble sharing the roadways.
- A cyclist died after being hit by a car in the West Loop last weekend, leading Streetsblog Chicago to question why medians were removed from Madison Street.
- The bike lanes on N. Clark Street still have considerable car interference, including double parking in the lanes.
- New bike lanes "to nowhere" are clogging up traffic on the West Side.
🚲 Even with all these problems, Chicago is behind just Minneapolis and Portland as the most bike-friendly city in the U.S.
Added bonus: Apple maps just introduced local cycling directions.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.