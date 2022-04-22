1 hour ago - News

Chicago's a top biking city in U.S., analysis finds

Justin Kaufmann
Data: WalletHub analysis of WalkScore metrics. Table: Axios Visuals

We're the third-best city in the country for biking, according to a new WalletHub analysis.

Why it matters: The study highlights the city's substantial bike infrastructure improvements aimed at getting more Chicagoans to ride.

Yes, but: We're still having trouble sharing the roadways.

🚲 Even with all these problems, Chicago is behind just Minneapolis and Portland as the most bike-friendly city in the U.S.

Added bonus: Apple maps just introduced local cycling directions.

