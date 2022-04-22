Best Day Ever: Matt Walsh and Brad Morris

The new film "Unplugging" tells the story of a Chicago couple's attempt to escape their electronic devices and enjoy life. It opens today and is available to stream on April 29.

The comedy stars Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh, who co-wrote the film with fellow Chicagoan Brad Morris.

The inspiration: A conversation they had about what might happen if we suddenly lost access to our phones and other technology.

"We realized we had so many stories of our individual dependence on technology and how it has affected our relationships at home and work, and off we went," says Morris, who's appeared in "Great News" and "The Good Place."

Using our smartphones, Axios asked the two former Chicagoans to tell us about their ideal day together in the city.

🥞 Breakfast: "Blueberry pancakes, a Dutch baby, an apple pancake, and a double order of bacon at the Original Pancake House on Bellevue."

"RIP Clark St. location."

🏡 Morning activity: "Walking off the aforementioned breakfast, especially in Old Town."

"Love the houses there."

🍗 Lunch: "Athenian Room. The chicken. The fries. Cup of avgolemono. Order of taramosalata."

"F*** it. Gimme a villager salad and a side of feta, too."

Chicken kalamata, fries, and villager salad at The Athenian Room. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The big picture: We asked Walsh and Morris a few questions about making "Unplugged."

Axios: What drew you to write this?

Morris: "Matt had a seed of an idea about what might happen if we experienced a 'softpocalypse' where we lose our ability to use our devices."

"Plus, I'm always looking to write for Matt and if he didn't say he's always trying to have me write for him, he's not being honest."

Axios: What did you learn about our addiction to devices while writing this movie?

Walsh: "We knew it was a relatable and current issue for people, but once we got into pre-production and eventually production, we realized that everyone has their own stories and feelings on our dependence on our devices."

"We were reminded in hearing everyone's stories that we were never setting out to make a statement about something there's no reversing, but maybe to have a few laughs and inspire people to find a bit of relief from it all. "

Axios: You guys share Chicago roots, how did that help (or hurt) in co-writing this?

Morris: "It was distracting because instead of writing, we were constantly debating the long-term impact of the Columbian Exposition of 1893 on the development of Chicago as a nationally renowned hub for culture and commerce. And reciting Sandburg."

Walsh: "No. But we do like to talk about the Bears. And that did not help."